DGAP-Adhoc: Investigation in connection with two Ad-hoc news of Wirecard AG
2020. június 05., péntek, 18:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Following the investigations already known in the market in connection with ad hoc news preceding the publication of the KPMG report on the special audit, today the company"s premises were searched. The investigations are not targeting the company, but the members of its management board. The company is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities.
Contact:
Wirecard AG
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1064683
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1064683 05-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
