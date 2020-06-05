DGAP-AFR: Mogo Finance S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Mogo Finance S.A.


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Mogo Finance S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








05.06.2020 / 22:57



Hiermit gibt die Mogo Finance S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.06.2020

Ort: http://mogo.finance/results-and-reports/#el-7ccc4483

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.06.2020

Ort: http://mogo.finance/results-and-reports/#el-7ccc4483













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Mogo Finance S.A.

8-10 avenue de la Gare

1610 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.mogofinance.com





 
