05.06.2020



Mogo Finance S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 10, 2020

Address: http://mogo.finance/results-and-reports/#el-7ccc4483

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 06, 2020

Address: http://mogo.finance/results-and-reports/#el-7ccc4483













Language: English
Company: Mogo Finance S.A.

8-10 avenue de la Gare

1610 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.mogofinance.com





 
