DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: Bond Reimbursement CH0323874260 and Bond New Issue ISN DE000A28X299
ISIN CH0323874260
Corporate News Ad-Hoc
Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260 announces the purchase and repayment on 31nd May 2020 of all bonds of the issue in principal plus interest due Issued in 2015, the bond had a maturity of 4 years and a size set to 100 million Swiss Francs.
Swiss Merchant Group also announces the issue of new bond targeting a volume of EUR 125 million. The bond will be issued within the next weeks as an EEA private placement for the European market with the German ISIN DE000A28X299 / WKN A28X29. Coupon, maturity and other details will be given at a later date. Under EEA rules qualified investors can register on Swiss Merchant Group AG"s homepage.
Located in Zug, Switzerland, Swiss Merchant Group AG is specialized in value based investments. The company is focused on managing and growing a European bond and equity portfolio covering a broad range of sectors and risk categories, including asset backed securities, promissory note loans, senior and subordinated secured and unsecured corporates, sovereigns and financials. In addition, Swiss Merchant Group AG has a specialized team managing a portfolio of real estate bonds and equities.
From 31st March 2019 to 31st March 2020 Swiss Merchant Group AG showed a return on equity of 368%. Trading volume on securities amounted to EURO 1,053,626,241 over the same period with a credit/bond subscription volume of EURO 3,065,000,000. The company has established trading lines with over 125 banks and financial institutions with careful consideration to counterparty risk.
Swiss Merchant Group AG"s proprietary investments have generated a permanent added value and a sustainable positive cash flow.
Cristian Mantzke, investment manager of Swiss Merchant Group AG commented: "We are delighted to report our successful implementation of our investment strategy in the past 4 years. With low risk asset based investments generating high returns we will continue our sustainable strategy and expand our successful track record. Our proactive approach will continue in the coming years to further expand our activities and results for our equity and bond holders.
Swiss Merchant Group AG is a private Swiss holding company focused on real estate, real estate equities, bonds and other corporate investments.
Swiss Merchant Group AG
info@swissmerchantgroup.com
