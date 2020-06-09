



Swiss Merchant Group AG

ISIN CH0323874260 Corporate News

Swiss Merchant Group AG gibt bekannt, dass diese am 31. Mai 2020 alle aussehenden Bonds aus der bis zu 100 Millionen Schweizer Franken Emission, mit der ISIN CH0323874260 und aus der vierjährigen Periode von 2016 bis 2020, zurückgekauft hat.

Die Swiss Merchant Group gibt außerdem bekannt, einen neuen Swiss Merchant Bond mit einem Emissionsvolumen bis EURO 125 Millionen mit der ISIN DE000A28X299 / WKN A28X29 nach deutschem Gläubigerrecht, in den kommenden Wochen als EEA Private Placement auf dem europäischen Markt zu emittieren. Der Voraussichtliche Coupon sowie die Laufzeit der neuen Obligation werde noch bekanntgegeben. Interessierte Parteien, welche unter den EEA Paragraphen als qualifizierte oder professionelle Parteien fallen, können sich auf der Homepage der Gesellschaft registrieren lassen.

Die Swiss Merchant Group AG ist eine auf Asset-Value Investments spezialisierte Gesellschaft in Zug in der Schweiz. Der Fokus der Gesellschaft liegt im Aufbau und Management eines proprietären europäischen Immobilienaktien- und Obligationen Portfolios sowie auch in anderen Asset-Value basierten Anlageklassen wie Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Schuldscheindarlehen, Senior Secured Bonds sowie auch in besonderen Ausnahmen in der Investmentklasse der sogenannten Senior Unsecured Bonds.

Die Eigenkapitalrendite der Swiss Merchant Group lag in der Geschäftsperiode vom 31/03/2019 bis 31/03/2020 bei 368% mit einem Gesamtumschlag im Wertpapier- und Bondhandelsbereich von EURO 1,053,626,241 sowie einem Zeichnungsvolumen bei den Bond-Neuemissionen von EURO 3,006,500,000. Zudem verfügt die Gesellschaft Global über 128 Bank - und Handelslinien mit den entsprechenden Bankhandelslimiten.

Als eigener Asset-Manager des eigenen Vermögens erzielt die Swiss Merchant Group einen stetigen Wertzuwachs und einen nachhaltigen positiven Cash-Flow.

Cristian Mantzke, Investment Manager der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir freuen uns zu berichten, dass unsere Investment Strategie der letzten 4 Jahre sehr erfolgreich war. Durch sichere Asset-Value basierten Investments mit hohen Renditen werden wir unsere nachhaltige Strategie und Track Rekord mit dem aktiven Engagement in den kommenden Jahren für die Aktionäre und Bondholder der Swiss Merchant Group AG noch weiter ausbauen."

Swiss Merchant Group AG ist eine Schweizer Beteiligungsgesellschaft, welche sich auf Asset basierte Anlagen in gesicherten Grundwerten wie Immobilien, Immobilienaktien sowie Immobilien Obligationen spezialisiert hat.

Swiss Merchant Group AG



Bahnhofplatz



CH-6300 Zug



+ 41 41 511 37 00

info@swissmerchantgroup.com

www.swissmerchantgroup.com





