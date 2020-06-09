DGAP-DD: PAION AG english

2020. június 08., hétfő, 15:53















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.06.2020 / 15:51




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: James Neil
Last name(s): Phillips

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PAION AG


b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.58 EUR 13158.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.58 EUR 13158.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Lang & Schwarz
MIC: LSSI














08.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Germany
Internet: www.paion.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



60391  08.06.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum