Vapiano SE: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard

Cologne, June 8, 2020: Today, the management board of Vapiano SE ("Vapiano"), after having passed a corresponding resolution and in agreement with the insolvency administrator of Vapiano"s assets, Dr. Ruth Rigol (PLUTA Rechtsanwalts GmbH), has filed an application with the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission of Vapiano"s shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) according to § 57 of the Exchange Rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective three months after publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). With the revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard, trading of the Vapiano shares in the regulated market (General Standard) will commence ex officio.

Due to the change of the stock exchange segment, Vapiano"s post-admission obligations such as certain reporting and publication requirements will no longer apply. This enables Vapiano to reduce the costs of the stock exchange listing. At the same time, the shareholders of the company will continue to have the opportunity to trade their Vapiano shares on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the change of segment.





Dr. Ruth Rigol, liquidator Vapiano SE