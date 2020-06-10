DGAP-CMS: Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information
2020. június 09., kedd, 15:16
Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback
On 3rd June 2020, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 2nd June 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.
A total of 42.750 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 3rd June 2020. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 13.94. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 595,778.28 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee share programme within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.
On 3rd June 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Hereby the share buyback is being completed.
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at
Mannheim, June 2020
Südzucker AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Südzucker AG
|Maximilianstr. 10
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suedzucker.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1066083 09.06.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]