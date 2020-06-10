Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback

On 3rd June 2020, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 2nd June 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.

A total of 42.750 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 3rd June 2020. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 13.94. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 595,778.28 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee share programme within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.

On 3rd June 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

3rd June 2020

42,750

13.93633404

595,778.28









In total:

42,750

13.93633404

595,778.28



Hereby the share buyback is being completed.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

https://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program

Mannheim, June 2020

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board