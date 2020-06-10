DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Dr Christian Diekmann appointed as Managing Director of the Company and as CEO of the Management Board no later than 1 January 2021
2020. június 09., kedd, 17:31
PRESS RELEASE
MAX Automation SE: Dr Christian Diekmann appointed as Managing Director of the Company and as CEO of the Management Board no later than 1 January 2021
Dusseldorf, 09 June 2020 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today appointed Dr Christian Diekmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, as Managing Director as well as CEO as of 1 January 2021 at the latest; additionally, Dr Diekmann will also be responsible for the Finance Department from the same date. At the same time, Dr. Diekmann will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and exercise his mandate as an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board for the remainder of his term of office.
Dr Diekmann has been accompanying the development of MAX Automation SE as Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2019 and knows the company very well. In his function as chairman of the board of directors he works closely together with the Management Board, so that a continuous transition is guaranteed. Dr. Diekmann looks back on many years of management responsibility in various industries and has extensive experience abroad.
After studying business administration and obtaining a doctorate at the University of Halle, he started his professional career as business consultant in 1994. In 1996 he joined McKinsey & Company and worked at the Cologne and Chicago offices. In 2000, Dr Diekmann was appointed as Director and Co-Head of the Oppenheim Investor Division at the Private Bank Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie in Cologne, before assuming the position of Director at the investment company Argantis GmbH in Cologne in 2004. From 2008 to 2013, Dr Diekmann held various positions at Comdirect Bank AG, Quickborn, including Chief Human Resources Officer and from 2009 to 2013 Chief Financial Officer. Since 2013 he has been Managing Director of ZRT GmbH and Zertus GmbH in Hamburg, an internationally operating Group of seven independent subsidiaries that produce and market high-quality food and beverages.
"I am very pleased to take over responsibility for MAX Automation SE in this challenging time and I am looking forward to the upcoming tasks to increase the entrepreneurial potential of MAX Automation SE. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. At the same time, I would like to thank my predecessor Andreas Krause for his great commitment. He has started the important process of business realignment. I would like to build on this foundation and successfully develop MAX Automation SE," says Dr Diekmann.
Contact for media representatives:
About MAX Automation SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1066141
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1066141 09.06.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]