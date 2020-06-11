





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















10.06.2020 / 16:36









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Samantha

Last name(s):

Horvat



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Sinischa

Last name(s):

Horvat

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

BASF SE





b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000BASF111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.5466 EUR





1093.39 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.5466 EUR





1093.39 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



