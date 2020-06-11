





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















10.06.2020 / 17:39









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

BRAIN-FAMA Consult GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Friedrich

Last name(s):

Oelrich

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CONSUS Real Estate AG





b) LEI

9676007H44QN6VYEBV03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2DA414





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.13 EUR





3187.60 EUR



6.20 EUR





22940.00 EUR



6.15 EUR





3997.50 EUR



6.16 EUR





4004.00 EUR



6.03 EUR





3135.60 EUR



6.04 EUR





5001.12 EUR



6.07 EUR





27193.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.1208513 EUR





69459.42 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



