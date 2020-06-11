DGAP-DD: CONSUS Real Estate AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: BRAIN-FAMA Consult GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Oelrich
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CONSUS Real Estate AG


b) LEI

9676007H44QN6VYEBV03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA414


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
6.13 EUR 3187.60 EUR
6.20 EUR 22940.00 EUR
6.15 EUR 3997.50 EUR
6.16 EUR 4004.00 EUR
6.03 EUR 3135.60 EUR
6.04 EUR 5001.12 EUR
6.07 EUR 27193.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.1208513 EUR 69459.42 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag





 
