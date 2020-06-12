DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Kanadischer Kunde erhöht den Abruf von Batteriepacks
2020. június 12., péntek, 08:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge/Prognoseänderung
Kanadischer Kunde erhöht den Abruf von Batteriepacks von 8,5 Millionen Euro im Jahr 2020 auf fast 10 Millionen Euro. Darüber hinaus verhandelt LION E-Mobility durch seine Tochtergesellschaft LION Smart GmbH mit dem Kunden über eine weitere Steigerung der Stückzahlen im Jahr 2020 und darüber hinaus. Die gestiegenen Aufträge werden den positiven Geschäftsverlauf im Geschäftsjahr 2020 verstärken.
Kontakt:
Tobias Mayer
CEO und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Sebastian Duering
Telefon: +49 221 94991871
Mobil: ±49 151 58204309
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
www.lionemobility.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-Mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, München (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1068661
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1068661 12.06.2020 CET/CEST
