DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Kanadischer Kunde erhöht den Abruf von Batteriepacks

2020. június 12., péntek, 08:25





DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge/Prognoseänderung


LION E-Mobility AG: Kanadischer Kunde erhöht den Abruf von Batteriepacks


12.06.2020 / 08:25 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Kanadischer Kunde erhöht den Abruf von Batteriepacks von 8,5 Millionen Euro im Jahr 2020 auf fast 10 Millionen Euro. Darüber hinaus verhandelt LION E-Mobility durch seine Tochtergesellschaft LION Smart GmbH mit dem Kunden über eine weitere Steigerung der Stückzahlen im Jahr 2020 und darüber hinaus. Die gestiegenen Aufträge werden den positiven Geschäftsverlauf im Geschäftsjahr 2020 verstärken.



Kontakt:

Tobias Mayer

CEO und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats


 

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations



Sebastian Duering 



Telefon: +49 221 94991871



Mobil: ±49 151 58204309



E-mail: info@lionemobility.com



www.lionemobility.com










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstraße 16

6340 Baar

Schweiz
Telefon: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-Mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, München (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1068661





 
