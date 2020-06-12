DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs

Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs from 8.5 million euros in 2020 to almost 10 million euros. Furthermore, LION E-Mobility through its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH is negotiating with the customer about a further increase in quantities in 2020 and beyond. The increased orders will strengthen the positive business trend in the fiscal year 2020.




Contact:

Tobias Mayer

CEO and Board Member

 

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations



Sebastian Duering 



Phone: +49 221 94991871



Mobile: ±49 151 58204309



e-mail: info@lionemobility.com



www.lionemobility.com










Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstraße 16

6340 Baar

Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1068661





 
