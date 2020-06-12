DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs
2020. június 12., péntek, 08:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast
Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs from 8.5 million euros in 2020 to almost 10 million euros. Furthermore, LION E-Mobility through its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH is negotiating with the customer about a further increase in quantities in 2020 and beyond. The increased orders will strengthen the positive business trend in the fiscal year 2020.
Contact:
Tobias Mayer
CEO and Board Member
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Sebastian Duering
Phone: +49 221 94991871
Mobile: ±49 151 58204309
e-mail: info@lionemobility.com
www.lionemobility.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1068661
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1068661 12-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
