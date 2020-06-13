DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Advanced negotiations on termination of the employment contract of the Chairman of the Management Board
2020. június 12., péntek, 15:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Bad Neustadt / Saale | 12th June 2020
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Advanced negotiations on termination of the employment contract of the Chairman of the Management Board
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Mr. Eugen Münch, and the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, are in advanced negotiations regarding a termination of the service contract of Mr. Holzinger by the end of September 2020. The conclusion of a termination agreement requires the consent of the Supervisory Board. It is uncertain whether an agreement will be reached and whether the consent of the Supervisory Board will be granted. It is noted that Mr. Holzinger has a special right of termination in the event of a change of control.
