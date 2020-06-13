DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Advanced negotiations on termination of the employment contract of the Chairman of the Management Board

2020. június 12., péntek, 15:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous


RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Advanced negotiations on termination of the employment contract of the Chairman of the Management Board


12-Jun-2020 / 15:19 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bad Neustadt / Saale | 12th June 2020



 



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Advanced negotiations on termination of the employment contract of the Chairman of the Management Board



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Mr. Eugen Münch, and the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, are in advanced negotiations regarding a termination of the service contract of Mr. Holzinger by the end of September 2020. The conclusion of a termination agreement requires the consent of the Supervisory Board. It is uncertain whether an agreement will be reached and whether the consent of the Supervisory Board will be granted. It is noted that Mr. Holzinger has a special right of termination in the event of a change of control.



Contact:



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing

Elke Pfeifer

Telephone: +49 9771 65-12110| E-Mail: elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Julian Schmitt

Telephone: +49 9771 65-12250 | E-Mail: julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany










Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

Salzburger Leite 1

97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
