12-Jun-2020





Bad Neustadt / Saale | 12th June 2020







RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Advanced negotiations on termination of the employment contract of the Chairman of the Management Board



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Mr. Eugen Münch, and the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, are in advanced negotiations regarding a termination of the service contract of Mr. Holzinger by the end of September 2020. The conclusion of a termination agreement requires the consent of the Supervisory Board. It is uncertain whether an agreement will be reached and whether the consent of the Supervisory Board will be granted. It is noted that Mr. Holzinger has a special right of termination in the event of a change of control.



Contact:



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing



Elke Pfeifer



Telephone: +49 9771 65-12110| E-Mail: elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Investor Relations and Treasury



Julian Schmitt



Telephone: +49 9771 65-12250 | E-Mail: julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany

















