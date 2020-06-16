DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Forecast





LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG



- ISIN DE000519990 -



LUDWIG BECK publishes sales and earnings forecasts for the fiscal year 2020



Munich, June 15, 2020 - The Executive Board of LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG publishes sales and earnings forecasts for the fiscal year 2020, since the company had previously not been in a position to disclose such a forecast due to the "coronavirus crisis".

Now that the situation in the retail industry is slowly returning to normal, management is expecting gross sales for the LUDWIG BECK Group of between € 63.0 and 70.0 million (2019 fiscal year: € 95.3 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of between € -5.0 and -3.0 million (2019 fiscal year: € 4.6 million).

For the LUDWIG BECK AG, gross sales are also expected to be between € 63.0 and 70.0 million in the 2020 fiscal year (2019 fiscal year: € 95.0 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) are forecast to be between € -7.0 and € -5.0 million (2019 fiscal year: € -9.7 million).

These figures are based on the assumption that the authorities will not tighten the restrictions in connection with the "coronavirus".

The EBT figures used correspond to earnings before taxes as in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income on page 17 of the 2019 Annual Report (available at: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte).







