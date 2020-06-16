DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK publishes sales and earnings forecasts for the fiscal year 2020
2020. június 15., hétfő, 17:24
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Forecast
AD-HOC RELEASE
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Now that the situation in the retail industry is slowly returning to normal, management is expecting gross sales for the LUDWIG BECK Group of between € 63.0 and 70.0 million (2019 fiscal year: € 95.3 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of between € -5.0 and -3.0 million (2019 fiscal year: € 4.6 million).
For the LUDWIG BECK AG, gross sales are also expected to be between € 63.0 and 70.0 million in the 2020 fiscal year (2019 fiscal year: € 95.0 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) are forecast to be between € -7.0 and € -5.0 million (2019 fiscal year: € -9.7 million).
These figures are based on the assumption that the authorities will not tighten the restrictions in connection with the "coronavirus".
The EBT figures used correspond to earnings before taxes as in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income on page 17 of the 2019 Annual Report (available at: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte).
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1070011
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1070011 15-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
