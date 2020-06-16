DGAP-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Binding offer for the acquisition of a 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH
2020. június 15., hétfő, 17:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
On 12 March 2020, VERBUND AG ("VERBUND") issued insider information announcing that VERBUND was examining the financial and strategic aspects of a possible acquisition of OMV"s 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. After examining the proposal, the Executive Board of VERBUND has today decided to submit a binding offer to OMV for the acquisition of its 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. The offer is subject to agreement between VERBUND and OMV on the transaction contracts and the approval of the Supervisory Board. The offer is otherwise confidential.
Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance, M&A and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1070347
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1070347 15-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
