On 12 March 2020, VERBUND AG ("VERBUND") issued insider information announcing that VERBUND was examining the financial and strategic aspects of a possible acquisition of OMV"s 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. After examining the proposal, the Executive Board of VERBUND has today decided to submit a binding offer to OMV for the acquisition of its 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. The offer is subject to agreement between VERBUND and OMV on the transaction contracts and the approval of the Supervisory Board. The offer is otherwise confidential.





Contact:Andreas WolleinHead of Group Finance, M&A and Investor RelationsT.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com













