DGAP-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Verbindliches Angebot zum Erwerb von 51 % an Gas Connect Austria GmbH
2020. június 15., hétfő, 17:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBUND AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen
VERBUND AG ("VERBUND") hat am 12.3.2020 als Insiderinformation veröffentlicht, dass VERBUND einen möglichen Erwerb des 51 % Anteils der OMV an Gas Connect Austria GmbH wirtschaftlich und strategisch prüfe. Nach Prüfung des Vorhabens hat der Vorstand von VERBUND am heutigen Tag entschieden, ein verbindliches Angebot an OMV zum Erwerb von 51 % der Anteile an Gas Connect Austria GmbH zu legen. Das Angebot steht unter dem Vorbehalt der Einigung zwischen VERBUND und OMV über die Transaktionsverträge sowie der Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats. Das Angebot unterliegt im Übrigen der Vertraulichkeit.
Kontakt:
Mag. Andreas Wollein
Leiter Finanzmanagement, M&A und Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Österreich
|Telefon:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-Mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indizes:
|ATX
|Börsen:
|Auslandsbörse(n) Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel)
|EQS News ID:
|1070347
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1070347 15.06.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]