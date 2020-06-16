

VERBUND AG: Verbindliches Angebot zum Erwerb von 51 % an Gas Connect Austria GmbH





VERBUND AG ("VERBUND") hat am 12.3.2020 als Insiderinformation veröffentlicht, dass VERBUND einen möglichen Erwerb des 51 % Anteils der OMV an Gas Connect Austria GmbH wirtschaftlich und strategisch prüfe. Nach Prüfung des Vorhabens hat der Vorstand von VERBUND am heutigen Tag entschieden, ein verbindliches Angebot an OMV zum Erwerb von 51 % der Anteile an Gas Connect Austria GmbH zu legen. Das Angebot steht unter dem Vorbehalt der Einigung zwischen VERBUND und OMV über die Transaktionsverträge sowie der Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats. Das Angebot unterliegt im Übrigen der Vertraulichkeit.





Kontakt:



Mag. Andreas Wollein



Leiter Finanzmanagement, M&A und Investor Relations



T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604



F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694



mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

