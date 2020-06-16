The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 13, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 10 June 2020



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

1.306.623,00

1.306.609,93

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

426.751,00

426.746,73

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

75.836,00

75.836,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Warrant

9.406,00

9.406,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

38.494,00

38.494,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

238.010,00

238.010,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

334.295,00

334.291,66

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.447,00

1.446,99

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

204.832,00

204.832,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

312.815,00

312.811,87

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

8.701,00

8.700,91

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company Of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

14.026,00

14.025,86

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,76 %

2,20 %

Voting rights

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,76 %

2,20 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=93576