AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG at EUR 1,551.53.





Ingolstadt, June 16, 2020 - Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, today confirmed to AUDI AG its formal request of 28 February 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders



of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In this respect, Volkswagen AG announced and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 1,551.53 per AUDI AG share.





The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at AUDI AG"s next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place in July or in August 2020.





Contact:



Robert Schwarzl



Head of Financial Communication/Analytics, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 (0) 841 89-983743



E-Mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de





