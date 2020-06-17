DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG at EUR 1,551.53.

2020. június 16., kedd, 17:06





DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out


AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG at EUR 1,551.53.


16-Jun-2020 / 17:06 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ingolstadt, June 16, 2020 - Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, today confirmed to AUDI AG its formal request of 28 February 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders

of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In this respect, Volkswagen AG announced and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 1,551.53 per AUDI AG share.


The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at AUDI AG"s next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place in July or in August 2020.


Contact:

Robert Schwarzl

Head of Financial Communication/Analytics, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 841 89-983743

E-Mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de







16-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: AUDI AG

Auto-Union-Straße 1

85045 Ingolstadt

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)841 89-0
Fax: +49 (0)841 89-30900
E-mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de
Internet: www.audi.de
ISIN: DE0006757008
WKN: 675700
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1071445





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1071445  16-Jun-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1071445&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum