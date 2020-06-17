DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Volkswagen AG sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG at EUR 1,551.53.
2020. június 16., kedd, 17:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Ingolstadt, June 16, 2020 - Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, today confirmed to AUDI AG its formal request of 28 February 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders
of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In this respect, Volkswagen AG announced and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 1,551.53 per AUDI AG share.
The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at AUDI AG"s next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place in July or in August 2020.
Contact:
Robert Schwarzl
Head of Financial Communication/Analytics, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 841 89-983743
E-Mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUDI AG
|Auto-Union-Straße 1
|85045 Ingolstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)841 89-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)841 89-30900
|E-mail:
|robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Internet:
|www.audi.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006757008
|WKN:
|675700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1071445
