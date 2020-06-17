DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








16.06.2020 / 18:00



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Communicación, S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

10 Jun 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.94 % 15.22 % 24.16 % 233,000,000
Previous notification 11.73 % 14.14 % 24.16 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 20838032 0 % 8.94 %
Total 20838032 8.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) 30.11.2020 - 31.05.2024 anytime 25994968 11.16 %
    Total 25994968 11.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 n/a cash or physical, subject to certain condition 9462000 4.06 %
Call Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 n/a cash or physical, subject to certain condition 9000535 3.86 %
Option for Securities Lending 19.11.2020 anytime, subject to certain condition physical if option is exercised 9462000 4.06 %
      Total 9462000 4.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
Mediaset S.p.A. 5.84 % 8.57 % 14.41 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 3.10 % 6.65 % 9.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad section 7.b.2. above: The put and call options were not aggregated in the amount of 9,000,535 voting rights, as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Mediaset S.p.A. can acquire such 3.86% of the voting rights only once. Further, the option for securities lending was not aggregated either, as it relates to the above·mentioned collar transaction and, thus, the same voting rights position of 4.06% in total.  


Date

15 Jun 2020














Language: English
