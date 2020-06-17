DGAP-Adhoc: Scherzer & Co. AG: Hoher potentieller Ergebnisbeitrag aus Squeeze-out bei der AUDI AG

Scherzer & Co. AG: Hoher potentieller Ergebnisbeitrag aus Squeeze-out bei der AUDI AG


16.06.2020


Scherzer & Co. AG: Hoher potentieller Ergebnisbeitrag aus Squeeze-out bei der AUDI AG


Die Volkswagen AG hat heute mitgeteilt, dass sie die zu zahlende Barabfindung im Rahmen des geplanten Squeeze-outs bei der AUDI AG als Gegenleistung für die Übertragung der Aktien der Minderheitsaktionäre auf 1.551,53 Euro je Aktie der AUDI AG festgelegt hat. Die Scherzer & Co. AG hält derzeit ca. 8.600 Aktien der AUDI AG.


Sofern der Squeeze-out beschlossen und rechtswirksam wird, erwartet die Scherzer & Co. AG einen Ergebnisbeitrag hieraus von ca. 7 Mio. Euro. Der unmittelbare positive Effekt auf den Nettoinventarwert der Scherzer & Co. AG beträgt rund 4 Mio. Euro.


Köln, 16.06.2020


Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Dr. Georg Issels

Mitglied des Vorstands der Scherzer & Co. AG,

Friesenstraße 50, 50670 Köln



Tel. (0221) 82032-15

Fax (0221) 82032-30

E-Mail: georg.issels@scherzer-ag.de

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scherzer & Co. AG

Friesenstraße 50

50670 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)221-820 32-0
Fax: +49 (0)221-820 32-30
E-Mail: info@scherzer-ag.de
Internet: www.scherzer-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006942808
WKN: 694280
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
