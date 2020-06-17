

Scherzer & Co. AG: Hoher potentieller Ergebnisbeitrag aus Squeeze-out bei der AUDI AG





Die Volkswagen AG hat heute mitgeteilt, dass sie die zu zahlende Barabfindung im Rahmen des geplanten Squeeze-outs bei der AUDI AG als Gegenleistung für die Übertragung der Aktien der Minderheitsaktionäre auf 1.551,53 Euro je Aktie der AUDI AG festgelegt hat. Die Scherzer & Co. AG hält derzeit ca. 8.600 Aktien der AUDI AG.





Sofern der Squeeze-out beschlossen und rechtswirksam wird, erwartet die Scherzer & Co. AG einen Ergebnisbeitrag hieraus von ca. 7 Mio. Euro. Der unmittelbare positive Effekt auf den Nettoinventarwert der Scherzer & Co. AG beträgt rund 4 Mio. Euro.





Köln, 16.06.2020





