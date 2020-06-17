DGAP-DD: ISRA VISION AG deutsch

2020. június 16., kedd, 18:33















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








16.06.2020 / 18:31




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Prof. em. Dr. rer.
Vorname: Henning
Nachname(n): Tolle

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ISRA VISION AG


b) LEI

5299003X7GPVWMS70V40 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A254W60


b) Art des Geschäfts

Übernahmeangebot


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
50,00 EUR 551000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
50,0000 EUR 551000,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-06-12; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














16.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Deutschland
Internet: www.isravision.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



60651  16.06.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum