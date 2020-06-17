DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel





HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG





Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG



Metzingen, June 16, 2020. The Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG today appointed Daniel Grieder as future CEO of HUGO BOSS AG for a period of five years starting on June 1, 2021. He will be succeeding Mark Langer, who is leaving the Group on September 30, 2020. In the interim period, from October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, CFO Yves Müller will serve as the Managing Board"s spokesman.

Daniel Grieder (58) has been at home in the fashion industry for over 30 years, most of which he spent in various positions within the TOMMY HILFIGER brand. Since 2014 he has been CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, where he made a significant contribution to the company"s positive sales and earnings development. While maintaining a strong focus on product, Daniel Grieder has driven digitalization and other innovative projects; he also put a number of key sustainability initiatives into practice at Tommy Hilfiger.

