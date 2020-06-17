DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG
2020. június 16., kedd, 19:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG
Daniel Grieder (58) has been at home in the fashion industry for over 30 years, most of which he spent in various positions within the TOMMY HILFIGER brand. Since 2014 he has been CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, where he made a significant contribution to the company"s positive sales and earnings development. While maintaining a strong focus on product, Daniel Grieder has driven digitalization and other innovative projects; he also put a number of key sustainability initiatives into practice at Tommy Hilfiger.
Should you have any questions, please contact:
Christian Stöhr
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Dieselstraße 12
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1071643
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1071643 16-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
