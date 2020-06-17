DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG

2020. június 16., kedd, 19:28





DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel


HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG


16-Jun-2020 / 19:28 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Daniel Grieder named CEO of HUGO BOSS AG

Metzingen, June 16, 2020. The Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG today appointed Daniel Grieder as future CEO of HUGO BOSS AG for a period of five years starting on June 1, 2021. He will be succeeding Mark Langer, who is leaving the Group on September 30, 2020. In the interim period, from October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, CFO Yves Müller will serve as the Managing Board"s spokesman.



Daniel Grieder (58) has been at home in the fashion industry for over 30 years, most of which he spent in various positions within the TOMMY HILFIGER brand. Since 2014 he has been CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, where he made a significant contribution to the company"s positive sales and earnings development. While maintaining a strong focus on product, Daniel Grieder has driven digitalization and other innovative projects; he also put a number of key sustainability initiatives into practice at Tommy Hilfiger.



Should you have any questions, please contact:



Christian Stöhr

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-87563

E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com

 










16-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1071643





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1071643  16-Jun-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1071643&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum