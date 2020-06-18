DGAP-AGM: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schubertring 6, 1010 Wien, Österreich on 15.07.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schubertring 6, 1010 Wien, Österreich on 15.07.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Petro Welt Technologies AG announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200612019065/en/12975090_1_Convocation AGM 2020_English version_final.pdf













Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG

Kärntner Ring 11-13

1010 Wien

Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: https://www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt





 
