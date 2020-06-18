DGAP-AGM: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schubertring 6, 1010 Wien, Österreich on 15.07.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. június 17., szerda, 15:06
Petro Welt Technologies AG announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:
English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200612019065/en/12975090_1_Convocation AGM 2020_English version_final.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|WKN:
|A0JKWU
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1072633 17.06.2020
