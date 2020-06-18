DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG deutsch

17.06.2020 / 15:00




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: André
Nachname(n): Schwämmlein

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
67,50 EUR 101250,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
67,50 EUR 101250,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-06-16; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
60673  17.06.2020 


