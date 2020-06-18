DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results





Südzucker confirms full-year outlook following sound first quarter 2020/21





17-Jun-2020 / 15:51 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the first quarter of current fiscal year 2020/21 (1 March to 31 May 2020), Südzucker AG reached consolidated group revenues of EUR 1,669 (previous year: 1,680) million. The consolidated group operating result significantly increased to EUR 61 (previous year: 47) million. Significant earnings improvements have been achieved in sugar and special products segments. Significantly lower earnings have been noted in CropEnergies and fruit segments.

Against this background Südzucker confirms the consolidated group outlook, initially published 22 April 2020. Südzucker expects for fiscal year 2020/21 consolidated group revenues between EUR 6.9 to 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result should come in between EUR 300 to 400 (previous year: 116) million. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic and related high volatility in all segments, this outlook is still affected by a very high uncertainty.

The full report for the first quarter 2020/21 will be published on 9 July 2020.

Südzucker AG



Central Investor Relations Department



Nikolai Baltruschat



Maximilianstraße 10



68165 Mannheim, Germany



Phone: +49 621 421-240



Fax: +49 621 421-449



investor.relations@suedzucker.de