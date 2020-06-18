DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker confirms full-year outlook following sound first quarter 2020/21
2020. június 17., szerda, 15:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
In the first quarter of current fiscal year 2020/21 (1 March to 31 May 2020), Südzucker AG reached consolidated group revenues of EUR 1,669 (previous year: 1,680) million. The consolidated group operating result significantly increased to EUR 61 (previous year: 47) million. Significant earnings improvements have been achieved in sugar and special products segments. Significantly lower earnings have been noted in CropEnergies and fruit segments.
Against this background Südzucker confirms the consolidated group outlook, initially published 22 April 2020. Südzucker expects for fiscal year 2020/21 consolidated group revenues between EUR 6.9 to 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result should come in between EUR 300 to 400 (previous year: 116) million. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic and related high volatility in all segments, this outlook is still affected by a very high uncertainty.
The full report for the first quarter 2020/21 will be published on 9 July 2020.
Südzucker AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Südzucker AG
|Maximilianstr. 10
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 - 421-530
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 - 421-7530
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@suedzucker.de
|Internet:
|www.suedzucker.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372
|WKN:
|729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1072635
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1072635 17-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
