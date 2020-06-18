DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: Notification of a loss amounting to half of the equity capital in accordance with § 92 (1) AktG

Kleinostheim, Germany, 17 June 2020 - The Management Board of curasan AG (shares: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4 / convertible bond: ISIN DE000A2TR497) hereby announces that it must be assumed at its best judgment that a loss of more than half of the share capital has occurred. This loss is mainly due to operating losses, aggravated by the corona pandemic.



In principle, a loss of half of the equity capital triggers a statutory obligation under Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to invite shareholders to a general meeting without delay. Insolvency proceedings were opened for the assets of curasan AG with the resolution of 01 June 2020, Az. 651 IN 63/20.Due to the current insolvency proceedings, there is no need for a general meeting to be convened as a matter of principle pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act, which is why the issuer refrains from convening such a meeting.



Several investors have submitted indicative takeover bids, which are currently being negotiated. The business operations of the Issuer will continue in full as before.



