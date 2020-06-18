DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: Notification of a loss amounting to half of the equity capital in accordance with § 92 (1) AktG
2020. június 17., szerda, 16:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
In principle, a loss of half of the equity capital triggers a statutory obligation under Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to invite shareholders to a general meeting without delay. Insolvency proceedings were opened for the assets of curasan AG with the resolution of 01 June 2020, Az. 651 IN 63/20.Due to the current insolvency proceedings, there is no need for a general meeting to be convened as a matter of principle pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act, which is why the issuer refrains from convening such a meeting.
Several investors have submitted indicative takeover bids, which are currently being negotiated. The business operations of the Issuer will continue in full as before.
---- End of the ad hoc release ----
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|curasan AG
|Lindigstraße 4
|63801 Kleinostheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|06027/40 900 0
|Fax:
|06027/40 900 29
|E-mail:
|info@curasan.de
|Internet:
|www.curasan.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPGM4
|WKN:
|A2YPGM
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1072609
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1072609 17-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]