DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Personnel changes: Management Board member Jan Marsalek suspended on a revocable basis - James Freis, Jr. appointed with immediate effect as member of the management board responsible for compliance
2020. június 18., csütörtök, 18:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel
18 June 2020
Wirecard AG:
The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today suspended the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek with immediate effect on a revocable basis as a member of the Management Board of Wirecard AG until June 30, 2020.
Furthermore, Dr. James H. Freis, Jr. (49) was appointed as member of the Management Board with immediate effect - and thus earlier than July 1, 2020 as announced on May, 8 2020. James Freis, Jr. will be responsible for the newly created department "Integrity, Legal and Compliance".
About Wirecard:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1073857
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1073857 18-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
