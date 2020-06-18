DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Personnel changes: Management Board member Jan Marsalek suspended on a revocable basis - James Freis, Jr. appointed with immediate effect as member of the management board responsible for compliance

Wirecard AG: Personnel changes: Management Board member Jan Marsalek suspended on a revocable basis - James Freis, Jr. appointed with immediate effect as member of the management board responsible for compliance


18 June 2020



Wirecard AG:

Personnel changes: Management Board member Jan Marsalek suspended on a revocable basis - James Freis, Jr. appointed with immediate effect as member of the Management Board responsible for compliance



The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today suspended the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek with immediate effect on a revocable basis as a member of the Management Board of Wirecard AG until June 30, 2020.



Furthermore, Dr. James H. Freis, Jr. (49) was appointed as member of the Management Board with immediate effect - and thus earlier than July 1, 2020 as announced on May, 8 2020. James Freis, Jr. will be responsible for the newly created department "Integrity, Legal and Compliance".




About Wirecard:


Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world"s fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on 










Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
