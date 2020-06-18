DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel





18 June 2020

Wirecard AG:



Personnel changes: Management Board member Jan Marsalek suspended on a revocable basis - James Freis, Jr. appointed with immediate effect as member of the Management Board responsible for compliance

The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG today suspended the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek with immediate effect on a revocable basis as a member of the Management Board of Wirecard AG until June 30, 2020.

Furthermore, Dr. James H. Freis, Jr. (49) was appointed as member of the Management Board with immediate effect - and thus earlier than July 1, 2020 as announced on May, 8 2020. James Freis, Jr. will be responsible for the newly created department "Integrity, Legal and Compliance".



