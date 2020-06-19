DGAP-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. június 18., csütörtök, 23:05







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE


/ Home Member State






PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








18.06.2020 / 23:05



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PharmaSGP Holding SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













18.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE

Lochhamer Schlag 21

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany
Internet: https://sgp-pharma.com


Börsennotierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1073977  18.06.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1073977&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum