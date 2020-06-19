DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








19.06.2020 / 08:59




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Pape

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG


b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
8.7600 EUR 23616.96 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.7600 EUR 23616.9600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
