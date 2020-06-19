





















19.06.2020 / 11:51









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Fritsch



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

All for One Group AG





b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005110001





b) Nature of the transaction

Distribution of a non-cash dividend by BEKO Holding GmbH & Co. KG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

39.50 EUR





365019.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

39.50 EUR





365019.50 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



