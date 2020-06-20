DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel





In mutual consent with the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, Dr. Markus Braun resigned today with immediate effect as member of the management board. The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG appointed Dr. James H. Freis, Jr., who was appointed yesterday as member of the management board, as interim CEO with sole power of representation.







