DGAP-News: Wirecard AG Statement
2020. június 19., péntek, 14:06
Die Wirecard AG kann bestätigen, dass sich das Unternehmen in konstruktiven Gesprächen mit seinen kreditgebenden Banken befindet hinsichtlich der Fortführung der Kreditlinien und der weiteren Geschäftsbeziehung.
Kontakt:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.de
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-Mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indizes:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1074341
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1074341 19.06.2020
