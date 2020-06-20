DGAP-News: Wirecard AG Statement

2020. június 19., péntek, 14:06







DGAP-News: Wirecard AG


/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges






Wirecard AG Statement








19.06.2020 / 14:06




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



 

Die Wirecard AG kann bestätigen, dass sich das Unternehmen in konstruktiven Gesprächen mit seinen kreditgebenden Banken befindet hinsichtlich der Fortführung der Kreditlinien und der weiteren Geschäftsbeziehung.


Kontakt:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.de

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY













19.06.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-Mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indizes: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1074341





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1074341  19.06.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1074341&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum