19.06.2020 / 21:20 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die Effecten-Spiegel AG hat im Zusammenhang mit den aktuellen Ereignissen rund um das Technologieunternehmen Wirecard AG und im Hinblick auf die weitere ungewisse Entwicklung des Zahlungsdienstleisters ihre Position an Wirecard-Aktien in den letzten Tagen komplett veräußert. Hierduch ist ein signifikanter Veräußerungsverlust in Höhe von fast EUR 1 Million entstanden, der das Jahresergebnis 2020 deutlich belasten wird. Gleichzeitig prüft die Effecten-Spiegel AG, ihre am 12. Mai 2020 über die Rechtsanwaltskanzlei TILP Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH eingereichte Klage wegen Schadenersatzforderungen gegen die Wirecard AG zu erweitern.



Düsseldorf, den 19. Juni 2020



Marlis Weidtmann

Vorstand der Effecten-Spiegel AG,



Postfach 102243, 40013 Düsseldorf

Tel. (0211) 683022

Fax (0211) 6912998

E-Mail: info@effecten-spiegel.com

Internet: www.effecten-spiegel.com










Sprache: Deutsch
