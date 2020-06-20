DGAP-Adhoc: Effecten-Spiegel AG: Effecten-Spiegel AG/Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung
2020. június 19., péntek, 21:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Effecten-Spiegel AG / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung
Ad-hoc Mitteilung: Effecten-Spiegel AG/Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung
Düsseldorf, den 19. Juni 2020
Marlis Weidtmann
Postfach 102243, 40013 Düsseldorf
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Effecten-Spiegel AG
|Tiergartenstraße 17
|40237 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|0211 - 68 30 22
|Fax:
|0211 - 69 12 998
|E-Mail:
|info@effecten-spiegel.de
|Internet:
|www.effecten-spiegel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005647606, DE0005647630
|WKN:
|564760, 564763
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1074959
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1074959 19.06.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]