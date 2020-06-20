DGAP-Ad-hoc: Effecten-Spiegel AG / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung





Die Effecten-Spiegel AG hat im Zusammenhang mit den aktuellen Ereignissen rund um das Technologieunternehmen Wirecard AG und im Hinblick auf die weitere ungewisse Entwicklung des Zahlungsdienstleisters ihre Position an Wirecard-Aktien in den letzten Tagen komplett veräußert. Hierduch ist ein signifikanter Veräußerungsverlust in Höhe von fast EUR 1 Million entstanden, der das Jahresergebnis 2020 deutlich belasten wird. Gleichzeitig prüft die Effecten-Spiegel AG, ihre am 12. Mai 2020 über die Rechtsanwaltskanzlei TILP Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH eingereichte Klage wegen Schadenersatzforderungen gegen die Wirecard AG zu erweitern.

Düsseldorf, den 19. Juni 2020

Marlis Weidtmann



Vorstand der Effecten-Spiegel AG,

