Wirecard AG has mandated the renowned and internationally active investment bank Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey will now develop a plan for the sustainable financing strategy of the company together with Wirecard.



Wirecard is currently in negotiations with a consortium of banks.





Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

