DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Mandate to develop a plan for the sustainable financing strategy
2020. június 19., péntek, 21:29
Wirecard AG has mandated the renowned and internationally active investment bank Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey will now develop a plan for the sustainable financing strategy of the company together with Wirecard.
Wirecard is currently in negotiations with a consortium of banks.
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1074955
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1074955 19.06.2020
