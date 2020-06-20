



Wirecard AG has mandated the renowned and internationally active investment bank Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey will now develop a plan for the sustainable financing strategy of the company together with Wirecard.



Wirecard is currently in negotiations with a consortium of banks.







