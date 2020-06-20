DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Mandat zur Planung einer nachhaltigen Finanzierungsstrategie
2020. június 19., péntek, 21:29
Die Wirecard AG hat die renommierte und international tätige Investmentbank Houlihan Lokey mandatiert. Houlihan Lokey wird nun gemeinsam mit Wirecard einen Plan zur nachhaltigen Finanzierungsstrategie des Unternehmens entwickeln.
Wirecard steht derzeit in Verhandlungen mit einem Bankenkonsortium.
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.de
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-Mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indizes:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1074955
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1074955 19.06.2020
