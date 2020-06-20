DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Mandat zur Planung einer nachhaltigen Finanzierungsstrategie

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Mandat zur Planung einer nachhaltigen Finanzierungsstrategie








Die Wirecard AG hat die renommierte und international tätige Investmentbank Houlihan Lokey mandatiert. Houlihan Lokey wird nun gemeinsam mit Wirecard einen Plan zur nachhaltigen Finanzierungsstrategie des Unternehmens entwickeln.



Wirecard steht derzeit in Verhandlungen mit einem Bankenkonsortium.





