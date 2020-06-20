The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 17, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 15 June 2020



Person obliged to notify: Bank of America Corporation



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Convertible bond

333.000,00

333.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

197.072,00

197.070,03

Real

Real

Indirectly - MANAGED ACCOUNT ADVISORS, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

176.201,00

176.199,24

Real

Real

Indirectly - Bank of America NA

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.328,00

3.327,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - U.S TRUST CO OF DELAWARE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

40.901,00

40.900,59

Real

Real

Indirectly - BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

23.514,00

23.513,76

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA

Physical Delivery

Swap

3.144.384,00

3.144.384,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

In cash

Ordinary share

4.710,00

4.709,95

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH PROFESSIONAL CLEARING CORPORATION

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.197,00

6.196,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED

Physical Delivery

Swap

147.424,00

147.424,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc.

In cash

Option

2.100,00

2.100,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

18.317,00

18.316,82

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

Physical Delivery

Option

4.239.869,00

4.239.869,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

293.678,00

293.675,06

Real

Real

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

20.070,00

20.069,80

Real

Real

Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc

Physical Delivery

Swap

8.000,00

8.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA

In cash

Ordinary share

3.447.623,00

3.447.588,52

Real

Real

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,24%

0,00%

0,00%

1,81%

3,43%

Voting rights

5,24%

0,00%

0,00%

1,81%

3,43%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above.



The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=93715