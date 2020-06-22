DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger
2020. június 22., hétfő, 17:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 22 June 2020: The Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, resigned from his position on the Management Board and other offices within the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Group with immediate effect today. The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has approved the amicable termination of the management contract of Mr. Stephan Holzinger as of 30 September 2020.
For further details, please refer to the press release published after this publication.
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 22. June 2020.
Contact:
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG |Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG |Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
|Salzburger Leite 1
|97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9771 - 65-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9771 - 97 467
|E-mail:
|rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007042301
|WKN:
|704230
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1075851
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1075851 22-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
