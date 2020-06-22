DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous





Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger



Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 22 June 2020: The Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, resigned from his position on the Management Board and other offices within the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Group with immediate effect today. The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has approved the amicable termination of the management contract of Mr. Stephan Holzinger as of 30 September 2020.



For further details, please refer to the press release published after this publication.



Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 22. June 2020.



Contact:



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG |Head of Investor Relations and Treasury



Julian Schmitt



T. +49 9771 65-12250 | julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com



(notifying person)



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG |Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing



Elke Pfeifer



T. +49 9771 65-12110 | elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com







