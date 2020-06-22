DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger

2020. június 22., hétfő, 17:53





DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous


RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger


22-Jun-2020 / 17:53 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger



Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 22 June 2020: The Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, resigned from his position on the Management Board and other offices within the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Group with immediate effect today. The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has approved the amicable termination of the management contract of Mr. Stephan Holzinger as of 30 September 2020.



For further details, please refer to the press release published after this publication.



Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 22. June 2020.



Contact:



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG |Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Julian Schmitt

T. +49 9771 65-12250 | julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

(notifying person)



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG |Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing

Elke Pfeifer

T. +49 9771 65-12110 | elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com










22-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

Salzburger Leite 1

97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1075851





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1075851  22-Jun-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1075851&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum