





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE















ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















22.06.2020 / 18:00







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Street:

Medienallee 7

Postal code:

85774

City:

Unterföhring

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Jun 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

2.0 %

19.66 %

21.66 %

233000000

Previous notification

1.89 %

20.18 %

22.07 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000PSM7770



4658641

%

2.00 %

Total

4658641

2.00 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to Recall over Lent Secrities

undetermined

anytime

174600

0.07 %

Long Call-Option



from November 3, 2020 until May 31, 2024

45099468

19.36 %





Total

45274068

19.43 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Swap



from December 29, 2020 until February 8, 2023

Cash

34491

0.01 %

Short Put-Opiton



December 17, 2021

Physical

500000

0.21 %







Total

534491

0.23 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG

%

%

%









Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse International

%

19.57 %

20.38 %









Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK)

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

%

%

%









Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.

%

%

%

Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

%

%

%









Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch

%

%

%









Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG

%

%

%

Credit Suisse Funds AG

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

19 Jun 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























22.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



