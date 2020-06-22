DGAP-News: Abivax provides business update on most recent achievements and announces positive results of annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting
2020. június 22., hétfő, 19:20
Abivax provides business update on most recent achievements and announces positive results of annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting
******
PARIS, France, June 22, 2020 - 07:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a late stage clinical biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today provides an update on its most recent clinical and financial achievements and developments and announces the positive results of the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held on June 19, 2020.
The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA - Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) approved the randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled miR-AGE trial in high-risk COVID-19 patients. The study, already approved in France and Germany, will now be expanded to Brazil, where the number of new infections is still increasing rapidly. Approval for the miR-AGE trial has also been granted by the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), with approval in Spain expected shortly.
Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "By expanding the miR-AGE study to Brazil, currently the pandemic"s most active country, we hope to be able to provide an efficient therapeutic option for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients. We are also advancing the approval process in additional Latin American countries that are heavily affected by the rapid expansion of the pandemic. In parallel, patient recruitment is progressing according to our expectations for our ongoing clinical trials with ABX464, i.e. the Phase 2b in ulcerative colitis and Phase 2a in rheumatoid arthritis, as well as the US Phase 1/2 trial with ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma."
With regards to the financial situation of the Company, the final agreements with Bpifrance, the investment bank of the French state, have been signed following the French government"s selection of six development projects for a potent COVID-19 treatment. These projects will be financed with a total of 78m EUR by the French state, of which Abivax will receive 36m EUR in non-dilutive funding for its 1,034-patient ABX464 Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 (miR-AGE) trial, manufacturing scale-up, as well as additional development costs related to other ABX464 studies and the potential filing of ABX464 Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA).
All resolutions presented by the Board of Directors were adopted, including the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer and the directors. Details of the voting results on all resolutions will be available on the company website.
******
About Abivax
DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company"s programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document de Référence). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.
1075759 22.06.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]