Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Martin H. Richenhagen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of RSUs



The acquisition of 2.854 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition of RSUs





US$0.00

2.854

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

17 JUNE 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

The 2.854 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.



























