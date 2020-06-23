DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Capital Increase





CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA successfully placed the capital measure resolved on 22 June 2020. The gross proceeds of the placement amount to approx. EUR 341 million.

In the course of the capital measure, a total of 5,321,935 shares were placed to qualified investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of 64.00 EUR each.

By virtue of the capital increase which was resolved in the course of the capital measure the share capital of the Company will increase from EUR 53,219,350 to EUR 53,734,576. The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2020 and will be included in the existing listing of the regulated market as well as simultaneously in the sub-segment of the regulated market (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The placed shares attributable to the capital increase were initially made available for the purpose of implementing the transaction by way of a share loan, free of charge, granted by GT1 Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, the investment company of the major shareholder Mr Frank Gotthardt.

The net proceeds from the capital measure serve to strengthen the equity base of CompuGroup Medical-Group and provide financial flexibility to continue its growth strategy.

Contact:

Claudia Thomé



Head of Investor Relations



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



Email: claudia.thome@cgm.com



Tel +49 261 8000 7030





Important information

This announcement and the information contained herein are not intended for, and should not be made available to, any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, disclosure or distribution would be unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, or part of an offer, or a solicitation to purchase securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other jurisdiction, whether or not such offer or solicitation to make an offer would be unlawful. This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Shares") have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. A public offering and/or a registration under the Securities Act are not intended.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" or statements that are considered to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of corresponding words such as "believe", "assume", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "may", "could", "will" or "should" or their respective negations or other variations or similar words. The same applies to statements regarding strategies, plans, objectives, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may differ significantly from future results and often in fact differ. All forward-looking statements reflect CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA"s current view of future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA"s business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategy. Forward-looking statements should always be considered from the perspective of the date on which they are made. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA as well as the placing credit institutions and their respective affiliated companies expressly disclaim any obligation to update, review or adjust any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future developments or other reasons.