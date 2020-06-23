Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Completion Report Tranche 1

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the scope of the share buyback program, it was communicated that a maximum of 1,348,701 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) shall be bought back via the stock exchange in the first tranche in the period from March 19, 2020 until the end of June 18, 2020 for a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 60 million.

The first tranche was completed on June 18, 2020.

In the period of the first tranche from March 19, 2020 to June 18, 2020, the total number of shares bought back are 713,971.

This corresponds to a notional amount of EUR 1,827,765.76 in the nominal capital and consequently to 1,59 % of Aurubis AG" s nominal capital.

The average purchase price per share was EUR 35.9087. A total price of EUR 25,637,753.41 (excluding incidental purchasing costs) was paid to buy back the shares.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, June 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board