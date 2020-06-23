DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL and Porsche: Letter of Intent on renewing the contract through to the end of 2022
2020. június 23., kedd, 13:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL and Porsche: Letter of Intent on renewing the contract through to the end of 2022
- Sales potential in the LIVE segment between €15 and 25 million a year
- Letter of Intent to renew the existing contract until the end of 2022
Cologne, 23 June 2020. SPORTTOTAL is to host the Porsche Experience in the future as well: Dr. Ing. h. c. F. Porsche AG and SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, have signed a Letter of Intent providing for a renewal of the existing contract through to the end of 2022.
Depending on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic going forward, SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH anticipates it will be able to realise annual sales revenues of between €15 and 25 million. The sustainably successful partnership with Porsche AG would therefore have been renewed at an early point in time and, as from 2021, enter into the eighth and ninth year of cooperation.
Since 2014 SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH has conceived and realised a total of more than 1,200 exclusive driving events for over 36,000 participants.
SPORTTOTAL AG
www.sporttotal.com
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1076853
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1076853 23-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
