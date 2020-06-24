





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Markus

Last name(s):

Braun

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Wirecard AG





b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007472060





b) Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares due to margin calls





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

43.96 EUR





4395854.70 EUR



40.48 EUR





4048238.40 EUR



37.23 EUR





3722658.40 EUR



37.99 EUR





3798563.50 EUR



35.88 EUR





3588123.80 EUR



36.41 EUR





3641318.80 EUR



31.90 EUR





638000.00 EUR



30.15 EUR





602934.86 EUR



31.00 EUR





155017.81 EUR



33.87 EUR





67749.94 EUR



39.54 EUR





59311.74 EUR



36.45 EUR





18227207.34 EUR



30.47 EUR





1676033.44 EUR



30.39 EUR





106352.80 EUR



33.82 EUR





57499.64 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

36.97 EUR





44784865.16 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-18; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



