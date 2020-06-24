DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. június 23., kedd, 18:04
Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 29 May 2020 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
-Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A (Milan, ltaly),
-Mediaset S.p.A. (Cologno Monzese, Italy) and
-Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (Madrid, Spain),
notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the objectiνes pursued with the acquisition of νoting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:
Ι. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that Medίaset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicaciόn, S.A. used debt capital to directly acquire the voting rights in ProSίebenSat.1 Media SE. Regarding my person, Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. and Mediaset S.p.A. (the latter as far as voting rights held by its subsidiary Mediaset España Comunicacίόn, S.A. are concerned), the acquisition occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1076845 23.06.2020
