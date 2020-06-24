DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4) (b) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016
2020. június 23., kedd, 19:30
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, OR JAPAN.
In connection with the public offering of shares in der PharmaSGP Holding SE, Lochhamer Schlag 21, 82166 Gräfelfing, Germany (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5;German Securities Code (WKN): A2P4LJ; Symbol: PSG) Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 19 June 2020 and was discontinued on 23 June 2020, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out no stabilisation measures.
The option granted by the selling shareholders to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 525.000 additional shares in PharmaSGP Holding SE at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with overallotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised.
1077179 23.06.2020
