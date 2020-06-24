DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 Jun 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:

72651305














