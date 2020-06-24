





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Thomas

Last name(s):

Eichelmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Wirecard AG





b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

ISIN:

CH0479476373





b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic exchange of 300 BRC certificates at maturity date into Wirecard AG shares with rounding compensation in cash.

Explanation:

Automatic exchange of 300 Barrier Reverse Convertible Certificates of SG Issuer, 16 Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg (maturity 1 year, basket of 4 underlyings, including the Wirecard share) subscribed in June 2019 at maturity date of the certificates into shares of Wirecard AG with rounding compensation in cash as follows:

per certificate 6 Wirecard shares at a purchase price of EUR 150.90 per Wirecard share with rounding compensation in cash in the amount of 61.6875;

a total of 1,800 Wirecard shares at a purchase price of EUR 271,620.00 with rounding compensation in cash totaling EUR 18,506.25.







c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

150.90 EUR





271620.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

150.90 EUR





271620.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-22; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



