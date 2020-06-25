





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA





/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte













CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















25.06.2020 / 13:37







Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



































Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit



Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)



X

Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

25.06.2020



3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

53734576





























25.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



