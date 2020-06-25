DGAP-NVR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








25.06.2020 / 13:37



Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 25.06.2020

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

53734576














Sprache: Deutsch
